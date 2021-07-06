Baupost Group LLC MA Has $601.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 265.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,648,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,586.28. 40,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.