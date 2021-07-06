Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $18.87 Million Investment in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,208,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.56% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,019,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,584,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,999. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

