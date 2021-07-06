Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $87,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

