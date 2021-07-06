Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

