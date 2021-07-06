Beefy.Finance Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,078.93 or 0.03133450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00284872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

