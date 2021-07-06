BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.