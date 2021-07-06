Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) EPS for the quarter.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

