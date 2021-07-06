Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43.

