Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMO opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

