Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

