Berenberg Bank Boosts Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target to GBX 26

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

PDG stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 19.25 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,013. The stock has a market cap of £268.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.63. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

