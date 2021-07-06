Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of LON BIFF traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.40). The stock had a trading volume of 446,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,173. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.14.

In other Biffa news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.