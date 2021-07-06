Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON CWR traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,034 ($13.51). 811,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,449. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -169.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,059.21.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

