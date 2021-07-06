Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

Five Below stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.22. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

