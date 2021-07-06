Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.
Five Below stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.22. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
