Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $122.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,692. Best Buy has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,535,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

