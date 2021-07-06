Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

