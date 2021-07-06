Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $316.68 or 0.00931485 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $48.59 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.