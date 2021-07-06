Bio-Rad Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,942% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.
NYSE:BIO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $667.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,603. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $457.03 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $610.66.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
