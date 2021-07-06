Bio-Rad Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,942% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

NYSE:BIO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $667.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,603. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $457.03 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $610.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

