Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $459.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.