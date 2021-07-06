Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bioasis Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bioasis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

