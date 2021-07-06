Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.