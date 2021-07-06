Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Tops $1.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.55 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $508.70 or 0.01493272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00418811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00089681 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,782,200 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

