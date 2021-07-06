Bitgear Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,541.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $83,541.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00135600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00167017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 0.99682615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00941566 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.