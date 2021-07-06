BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $134.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

BL stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 321,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

