BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 925,000 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

