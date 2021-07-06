BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of RGC Resources worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.