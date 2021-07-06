BlackRock Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of SCWX opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.