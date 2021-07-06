BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,842,846 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 36.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

