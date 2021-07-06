BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceSource International worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 275,655 shares of company stock worth $362,836. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

