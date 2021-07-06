BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRLA opened at GBX 405.25 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

