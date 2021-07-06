BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BRLA opened at GBX 405.25 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 388.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
