BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

