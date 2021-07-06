BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.