BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.