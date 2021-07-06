BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MUE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
