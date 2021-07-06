Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $377,674.47

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $377,674.47 and $211.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

