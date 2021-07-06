Bluzelle One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.79 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00945759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,682,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.