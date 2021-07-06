BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $861,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.