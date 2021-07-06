BMO Capital Markets Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

