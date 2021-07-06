Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,905. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

