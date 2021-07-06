Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.85. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 51,108 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.02.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

