Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 607,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,131. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $9,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $8,655,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

