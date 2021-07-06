Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,832.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOLIF shares. UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.