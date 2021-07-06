boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

