Bridger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bridger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,128 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. 13,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

