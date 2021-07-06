Bridger Management LLC Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 325,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 1,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,343. The firm has a market cap of $867.22 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

