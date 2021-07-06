Bridger Management LLC Sells 65,915 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65,915 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 4.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $46,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. 37,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

