Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 111,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.03 on Tuesday, reaching $474.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

