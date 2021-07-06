Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,083 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

