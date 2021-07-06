Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Aegis raised their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.53. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

