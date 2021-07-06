Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $14.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 41,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,679. The company has a market cap of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

