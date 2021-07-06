Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

