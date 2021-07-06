Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.92 million and the highest is $187.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 295,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,197. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,484,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.